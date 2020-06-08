Exide Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PVR Ltd, Trident Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd and Relaxo Footwears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2020.

Exide Industries Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 159 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd crashed 8.01% to Rs 1142. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd tumbled 7.19% to Rs 6.84. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd corrected 5.60% to Rs 1123.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd shed 5.56% to Rs 713.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8542 shares in the past one month.

