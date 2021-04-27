Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.42%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.91% over last one month compared to 20.12% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.98% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.3% today to trade at Rs 356.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.42% to quote at 16741.42. The index is up 20.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 2.18% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 178.47 % over last one year compared to the 52.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.91% over last one month compared to 20.12% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31920 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 376.45 on 16 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 102.9 on 24 Apr 2020.

