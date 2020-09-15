Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.09% to Rs 42.36 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 24.65% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.3640.317.1110.074.323.602.682.152.682.15

