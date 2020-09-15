Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit rises 24.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.09% to Rs 42.36 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 24.65% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.3640.31 5 OPM %7.1110.07 -PBDT4.323.60 20 PBT2.682.15 25 NP2.682.15 25
