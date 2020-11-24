Infosys to deploy Finacle solution suite for XacBank in Mongolia

-
XacBank, a leading universal bank in Mongolia, and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, today announced the selection of Finacle's core banking, treasury, and corporate banking solution suites to power XacBank's digital transformation.
The Finacle solution suite will enable the bank to drive all-round business transformation to improve customer engagement, operational excellence, and the flexibility to launch tailored offerings on demand, for continuous innovation and growth.
