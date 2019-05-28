Hindustan Copper Ltd in demand

-
Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 44.4, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.76% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% slide in NIFTY and a 17.26% slide in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.4, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11886.45. The Sensex is at 39592.11, down 0.23%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has slipped around 3.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2965.7, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.27 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 31.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
