Hindustan Copper Ltd rises for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.2, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.67% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 37.47% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.2, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 2.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)