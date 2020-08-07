Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 0.95%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 37.3, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.24% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% drop in NIFTY and a 4.61% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.3, up 0.95% on the day as on 12:53 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has slipped around 6.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 12.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2294.75, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

