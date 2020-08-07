NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.05, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 4.61% gain in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.05, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. NMDC Ltd has added around 5.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2294.75, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 89.35, up 1.25% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 12.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% gain in NIFTY and a 4.61% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

