Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 10.42%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 10.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 25.94% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.55, up 10.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 14.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2008.5, up 2.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

