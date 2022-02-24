Hindustan Foods fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

-
Record date is 05 March 2022Hindustan Foods has fixed 05 March 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for issue of equity shares of the Company to the Shareholders of Avalon Cosmetics (Demerged Company) and ATC Beverages (Transferor Company) based on the share exchange ratio mentioned in the scheme of scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.
