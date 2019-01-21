JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company standalone net profit rises 170.47% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 394.31% to Rs 66.04 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 170.47% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 394.31% to Rs 66.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales66.0413.36 394 OPM %66.1796.56 -PBDT45.1713.00 247 PBT34.818.38 315 NP34.8112.87 170

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements