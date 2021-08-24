N R Agarwal Ind slips after temporarily stopping production

N R Agarwal Industries declined 1.72% to Rs 300.30 after the company temporarily shut down its plant due to lack of market orders.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, N R Agarwal Industries informed that production at unit 2 (writing & printing) of the company has been temporarily shut down due to-lack of market orders.

N R Agarwal Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality finished paper products. The company serves with its high-quality paper products both domestic and international markets.

The company posted a 65.3% rise in net profit to Rs 25.98 crore on a 93.5% jump in net sales to Rs 392.41 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

