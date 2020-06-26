Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.71% to Rs 13.08 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 2700.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 520.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 43.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.089.23 42 43.6539.82 10 OPM %9.101.73 -1.90-1.18 - PBDT1.220.13 838 0.70-0.37 LP PBT1.120.04 2700 0.31-0.73 LP NP1.120.04 2700 0.310.05 520
