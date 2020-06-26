Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2700.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.71% to Rs 13.08 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International rose 2700.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 520.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 43.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

