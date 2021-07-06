Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 0.64%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 306.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.11% in last one year as compared to a 47.13% jump in NIFTY and a 35.06% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 306.4, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15889. The Sensex is at 53027.33, up 0.28%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 1.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19789.65, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 306.6, up 0.54% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 45.11% in last one year as compared to a 47.13% jump in NIFTY and a 35.06% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)