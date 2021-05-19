Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 1.13%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 349.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.75% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% gain in NIFTY and a 207.65% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 349.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 22.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5294.4, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)