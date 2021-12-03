Hindustan Zinc gains as board to mull interim dividend

Hindustan Zinc added 3.15% to Rs 343.65 after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 7 December 2021 to consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for eligibility of interim dividend will be 15 December 2021.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

The company's net profit rose 3.97% to Rs 2017 crore on 7.68% rise in net sales to Rs 5958 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

