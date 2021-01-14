Hindustan Zinc Ltd extends losing spree

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 280.75, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 18.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 280.75, down 1.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14573.85. The Sensex is at 49548.49, up 0.11%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 15.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3523.25, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

