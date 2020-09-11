Hindustan Zinc Ltd in demand

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 224, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.45% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% drop in NIFTY and a 1.9% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 224, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11462.9. The Sensex is at 38866.26, up 0.07%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has slipped around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2369.8, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

