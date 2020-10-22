Hindustan Zinc Ltd stays well supported

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 235.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% drop in NIFTY and a 0.52% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 11869.4. The Sensex is at 40473.89, down 0.57%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 10.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2416.05, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

