Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 137.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.68% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 137.88% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.342.76 -88 OPM %-394.12-2.54 -PBDT1.800.89 102 PBT1.570.66 138 NP1.570.66 138

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:26 IST

