Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 137.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.68% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 137.88% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.68% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.342.76-394.12-2.541.800.891.570.661.570.66

