JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step down subsidiary
Business Standard

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 955.40 crore

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 11.98% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 955.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1093.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales955.401093.49 -13 OPM %13.5112.51 -PBDT156.44154.50 1 PBT147.01145.27 1 NP104.1092.96 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU