Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Avanti Feeds rose 11.98% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 955.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1093.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.955.401093.4913.5112.51156.44154.50147.01145.27104.1092.96

