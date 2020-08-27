Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 955.40 croreNet profit of Avanti Feeds rose 11.98% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 955.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1093.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales955.401093.49 -13 OPM %13.5112.51 -PBDT156.44154.50 1 PBT147.01145.27 1 NP104.1092.96 12
