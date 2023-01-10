Sky Gold Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Globalspace Technologies Ltd and Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2023.

Sky Gold Ltd soared 19.74% to Rs 271.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 88329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27393 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd surged 18.79% to Rs 141.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10040 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd spiked 15.63% to Rs 18.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd jumped 12.50% to Rs 44.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6750 shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd added 12.36% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23904 shares in the past one month.

