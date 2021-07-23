Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 6.17 points or 0.44% at 1410.18 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 7.24%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.88%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.76%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 3.98%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.13%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.94%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.87%), ITI Ltd (down 0.7%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.98%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.87%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.51%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.15 or 0.41% at 53056.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.95 points or 0.37% at 15882.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.85 points or 0.27% at 26469.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.3 points or 0.31% at 8092.15.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1581 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

