Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 15.68 points or 0.33% at 4801.57 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd (down 4.86%), Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (down 4.75%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.06%),Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (down 3.73%),Navkar Corporation Ltd (down 3.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 3.29%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (down 3.01%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.77%), Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (down 2.74%), and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (down 2.74%).

On the other hand, Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 10.82%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 10.22%), and Apar Industries Ltd (up 8.05%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 219.15 or 0.41% at 53056.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.95 points or 0.37% at 15882.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.85 points or 0.27% at 26469.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.3 points or 0.31% at 8092.15.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1581 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

