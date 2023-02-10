Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 59.57 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 17.18% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.5768.189.018.323.794.393.233.892.412.91

