Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 59.57 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 17.18% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.5768.18 -13 OPM %9.018.32 -PBDT3.794.39 -14 PBT3.233.89 -17 NP2.412.91 -17

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

