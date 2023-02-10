Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 32.97% in the December 2022 quarter
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 59.57 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 17.18% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.5768.18 -13 OPM %9.018.32 -PBDT3.794.39 -14 PBT3.233.89 -17 NP2.412.91 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU