Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 826.86 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 277.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 248.29 croreNet profit of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 35.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 248.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.29236.34 5 OPM %26.653.96 -PBDT61.864.81 1186 PBT37.12-20.28 LP NP35.22-21.72 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU