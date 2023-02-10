Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 248.29 crore

Net profit of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 35.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 248.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.29236.3426.653.9661.864.8137.12-20.2835.22-21.72

