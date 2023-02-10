Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.42% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.26 0 OPM %50.0057.69 -PBDT0.130.25 -48 PBT0.130.24 -46 NP0.100.18 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU