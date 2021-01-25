Hitech Corporation sells land & building located at Dadra

Hitech Corporation has executed a sale deed on 22 January 2021 effecting the sale of the Company's land & building admeasuring 3621 square meters situated at Survey No.1088, Demini Road, Arihant Industrial Estate, Dadra - 396 230 (U.

T. of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu), along with the Company's entire right, title and interest in respect of and/ or in connection with the aforesaid Land and Building and liabilities pertaining thereto, for a consideration of Rs. 3.83 crore.

The manufacturing operations at the said Unit was discontinued with effect from 31 March 2015

