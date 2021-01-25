Adani Green Energy signs agreement for acquisition of 20 MW solar project

-
Adani Green Energy signed a securities purchase agreement for acquisition of 20 MW operating solar project of Hindustan Powerprojects on 22 January 2021. The project is located in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh and was commissioned in October 2017. It has a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with UP state discom.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.
The acquisition is being done at an enterprise valuation of Rs 133 crore. With this acquisition, AGEL will have operating renewable capacity of 3,145 MW and total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW. It is noteworthy that AGEL's current operational capacity in Uttar Pradesh is 375 MW.
