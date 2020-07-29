BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 53.63% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 109.09% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.63% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.98% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 59.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.498.1359.4851.6911.939.4715.0613.561.700.829.077.381.470.628.116.551.150.555.944.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)