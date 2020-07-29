BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.63% to Rs 12.49 croreNet profit of BDH Industries rose 109.09% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.63% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.98% to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 59.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.498.13 54 59.4851.69 15 OPM %11.939.47 -15.0613.56 - PBDT1.700.82 107 9.077.38 23 PBT1.470.62 137 8.116.55 24 NP1.150.55 109 5.944.83 23
