JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Auto shares fall

Sensex, Nifty decline further
Business Standard

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 62.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 443.80 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 62.61% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 443.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 663.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales443.80663.58 -33 OPM %9.7714.35 -PBDT49.69104.11 -52 PBT26.4277.71 -66 NP19.7352.77 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU