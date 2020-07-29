Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 62.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 443.80 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 62.61% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 443.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 663.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.443.80663.589.7714.3549.69104.1126.4277.7119.7352.77

