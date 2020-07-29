Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 62.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Sreechem Resins standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.12% to Rs 443.80 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 62.61% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 443.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 663.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales443.80663.58 -33 OPM %9.7714.35 -PBDT49.69104.11 -52 PBT26.4277.71 -66 NP19.7352.77 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU