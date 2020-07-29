JUST IN
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 17.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 1033.60 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 17.19% to Rs 198.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 1033.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1075.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1033.601075.99 -4 OPM %29.8027.86 -PBDT312.27312.66 0 PBT266.89262.81 2 NP198.18169.11 17

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:00 IST

