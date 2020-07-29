Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 17.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 1033.60 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 17.19% to Rs 198.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 1033.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1075.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1033.601075.9929.8027.86312.27312.66266.89262.81198.18169.11

