Maruti Suzuki India reports standalone net loss of Rs 249.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.37% to Rs 3677.50 crore

Net loss of Maruti Suzuki India reported to Rs 249.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1435.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.37% to Rs 3677.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18735.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3677.5018735.20-23.4810.93437.602829.50-345.701910.90-249.401435.50

