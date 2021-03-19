Sadhana Nitro Chem update on its newly constructed PAP plant

-
Sadhana Nitro Chem announced that its newly constructed para ameno phenol (PAP) plant will go live in two phases i.e. the first phase of the plant will go live in the month of April, 2021 and the second phase will go live in the month of May, 2021.
Company's process for manufacturing of para ameno phenol (PAP) uses green chemistry. A key to the unique manufacturing process is the conversion of all effluents into saleable by-products resulting in an effluent free, zero-discharge plant.
The company has received certification of the same from ICT, Mumbai (formerly UDCT).
PAP is traditionally made from PNCB, however, the Company through its unique and proprietary process will be manufacturing PAP from Nitrobenzene (NB). SNCL has been manufacturing Nitrobenzene for 46 years and will be using it's own Nitrobenzene captively to manufacture PAP.
Further, as intimated by the Company on 3 March 2021, the Company has received approval under the Government PLI Scheme launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Central Government, for the manufacture of a Greenfield PAP project vide Department of Pharmaceuticals.
The Company will be the first manufacturer to go live with a Greenfield plant after the announcement of the Government PLI Scheme. Also, the Company will be the only manufacturer to produce PAP through this unique and environmentally friendly process.
