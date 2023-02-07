Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 37.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 338.85 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 37.48% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 338.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.338.85337.5113.289.8647.8235.7942.9131.1131.9523.24

