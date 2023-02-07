Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 964.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 125.11% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 964.71% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 125.11% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.224.5432.5816.743.430.752.370.231.810.17

