Hong Kong Market hits four-week high

Hong Kong stock market finished session at four-week high on Monday, 19 April 2021, as risk sentiments underpinned on following positive lead from Wall Street Last Friday and gains in Mainland A-share market today.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.47%, or 136.44 points, to 29,106.15, the highest level since March 18. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 0.59%, or 65.44 points, to 11,092.95.

The Hang Seng gauge climbed 0.9% last week after China reported an 18.3% economic expansion last quarter.

Trip.com, China's biggest online travel booking platform, rose 4.6% from its initial public offering price to HK$280.20, the latest among US-listed Chinese companies making their secondary listing in Hong Kong amid increased accounting scrutiny by US regulators.

Sunny Optical Technology, Geely Automobile and Alibaba Health Information Technology led gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 3.4%. Other Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech firms were mixed, with Tencent down 0.9%. Alibaba Group Holding and WH Group lost more than 1%, among the worst performers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)