Hong Kong Market hits four-week high

Hong Kong stock market finished session at four-week high on Monday, 19 April 2021, as risk sentiments underpinned on following positive lead from Wall Street Last Friday and gains in Mainland A-share market today.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.47%, or 136.44 points, to 29,106.15, the highest level since March 18. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 0.59%, or 65.44 points, to 11,092.95.
The Hang Seng gauge climbed 0.9% last week after China reported an 18.3% economic expansion last quarter.
Trip.com, China's biggest online travel booking platform, rose 4.6% from its initial public offering price to HK$280.20, the latest among US-listed Chinese companies making their secondary listing in Hong Kong amid increased accounting scrutiny by US regulators.
Sunny Optical Technology, Geely Automobile and Alibaba Health Information Technology led gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 3.4%. Other Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech firms were mixed, with Tencent down 0.9%. Alibaba Group Holding and WH Group lost more than 1%, among the worst performers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU