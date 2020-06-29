FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 69.55 points or 0.62% at 11214.45 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 8.34%), Coastal Corporation Ltd (up 6.3%),Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 4.95%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.48%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 3.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.13%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.39%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 2.17%), Waterbase Ltd (up 2.02%), and ITC Ltd (up 1.87%).

On the other hand, Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (down 4.96%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 4.95%), and Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 4.94%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 433.61 or 1.23% at 34737.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.05 points or 1.25% at 10252.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 136.82 points or 1.08% at 12493.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 52.7 points or 1.2% at 4331.74.

On BSE,803 shares were trading in green, 1176 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

