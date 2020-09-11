JUST IN
HOV Services standalone net profit rises 13314.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of HOV Services rose 13314.71% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.482.75 -10 OPM %28.6316.73 -PBDT0.890.62 44 PBT0.730.48 52 NP45.610.34 13315

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 12:09 IST

