HOV Services standalone net profit rises 13314.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai police helpline for vehicles carrying essential
Traffic cops aren't just about issuing challans!
Lockdown 4.0: More vehicles on roads, heavy traffic at some places especially city borders
Renewed drive to clear congestion on 18 corridors underway: Delhi Traffic Police
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Allows Sale And Registration Of Electric Vehicles Without Batteries
-
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 2.48 croreNet profit of HOV Services rose 13314.71% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.482.75 -10 OPM %28.6316.73 -PBDT0.890.62 44 PBT0.730.48 52 NP45.610.34 13315
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU