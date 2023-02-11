JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 395.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.19% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.1743.66 26 OPM %10.309.71 -PBDT5.483.65 50 PBT4.672.91 60 NP3.102.15 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU