HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.19% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.1743.6610.309.715.483.654.672.913.102.15

