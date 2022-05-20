Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 577.32 points or 3.11% at 19141.43 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.68%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.34%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.38%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.18%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.01%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.43%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.29%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.26%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.58%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1037.48 or 1.97% at 53829.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 306.65 points or 1.94% at 16116.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 474.51 points or 1.84% at 26275.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 143.79 points or 1.84% at 7978.14.

On BSE,2417 shares were trading in green, 392 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

