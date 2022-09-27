HTL establishes state-of-the-art Polymer Compounding facility at Hosur

JUST IN
HTL, a material subsidiary of HFCL, has established a state-of-the-art Polymer Compounding facility as backward integration at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing of Polyolefin based compounds of various grades and colours which are required as raw material for manufacturing of Optical Fibre Cables.

With an installed capacity of 24,000 MT per annum, this backward integration will ensure seamless availability of various grades of Polymer for the Company and HTL's plants at Goa, Chennai and Hyderabad and also improve profitability being a significant cost component in manufacture of Optical Fibre Cable being supplied in Domestic and Export Markets.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:47 IST

