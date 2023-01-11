Huge potential exists to further strengthen commercial ties between US and India

JUST IN
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal is on a three-day visit to the United States from 9-11 January 2023. Commerce and Industry Minister (CIM), Piyush Goyal addressed two roundtables on January 09 (Monday) in New York: At the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR); and hosted by the U. S. - India Business Council (USIBC) at Nasdaq. The discussion at CFR was moderated by Amb. Kenneth Juster and was attended by stakeholders from the industry, academia and think tanks.

The Roundtable hosted by the USIBC at Nasdaq was moderated by Amb. (Retd.) Atul Keshap, President, USIBC, was attended by Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq and Chairman USIBC Global Board of Directors, Edward Knight, as well as several leaders from the US business community. At these Roundtables, CIM gave an overview of the overarching reforms undertaken in the country in the recent years and remarkable transformation of business ecosystem in India. He invited the U. S. industry to make use of the limitless opportunities in India especially in sunrise sectors such as EVs, semiconductors, battery technology, etc. He noted that the India-US bilateral relations have been at an all-time high; and there exists huge potential to further strengthen the commercial ties, given the shared strategic priorities and complementary strengths of the respective economies.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023.

