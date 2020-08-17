Huhtamaki PPL standalone net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 630.60 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki PPL declined 4.33% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 630.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 625.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales630.60625.98 1 OPM %10.7011.34 -PBDT60.7867.49 -10 PBT36.0446.05 -22 NP26.7227.93 -4
