Huhtamaki PPL standalone net profit declines 4.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.74% to Rs 630.60 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki PPL declined 4.33% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.74% to Rs 630.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 625.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.630.60625.9810.7011.3460.7867.4936.0446.0526.7227.93

