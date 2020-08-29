High Energy Batteries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.17% to Rs 3.83 croreNet loss of High Energy Batteries (India) reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.17% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.8316.07 -76 OPM %-17.4921.90 -PBDT-1.812.16 PL PBT-2.091.89 PL NP-1.591.40 PL
