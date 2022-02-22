ICICI Bank acquires stake in Verve Financial Services for Rs 20 cr

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 498.50% in the September 2021 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the September 2021 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 47.33% in the September 2021 quarter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.44% in the September 2021 quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 2.53% in the December 2021 quarter
-
ICICI Bank entered into an agreement on 21 February 2022 for a cash investment of Rs 19.99 crore in the equity shares of Verve Financial Services (VFSPL).
The said transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022. Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.49% stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Verve Financial Services through acquisition of 2,29,600 equity shares. Since the acquisition of shareholding was below 10%, regulatory approval was not required.
Verve Financial Services operates 'Indiafilings' platform, which provides a suite of services like incorporation, trademark, tax filings, compliance, payroll management and other business services to MSMEs, corporates and entrepreneurs.
ICICI Bank's standalone net profit grew 25% to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,940 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose by 11% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 27,070 crore.
Shares of ICICI Bank fell 1.25% to Rs 744.85 on BSE. ICICI Bank is the second largest private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 5,298 branches and 13,846 ATMs at 31 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU