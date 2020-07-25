ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.10% to Rs 22422.71 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 24.03% to Rs 3117.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2513.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 10.10% to Rs 22422.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20365.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22422.7120365.871.868.424587.304208.354587.304208.353117.682513.69

