ICICI Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 714.25, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.77% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% jump in NIFTY and a 61.23% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 714.25, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18032.5. The Sensex is at 60437.87, up 0.63%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 0.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37775.25, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 716.35, up 1.76% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 76.77% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% jump in NIFTY and a 61.23% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

