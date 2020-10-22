ICICI Bank Ltd Slides 2.06%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 16.14% over last one month compared to 15.36% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.06% today to trade at Rs 411.7. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.78% to quote at 27750.32. The index is up 15.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bandhan Bank Ltd decreased 1.71% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 1.4% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 16.68 % over last one year compared to the 3.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 16.14% over last one month compared to 15.36% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 7.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 552.4 on 30 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)