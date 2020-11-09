ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 457, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% jump in NIFTY and a 12.41% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 457, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 13.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26798.95, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 265.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 336.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 458.75, up 3.33% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 8.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% jump in NIFTY and a 12.41% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)